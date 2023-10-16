Why beating Arkansas is pivotal for Mississippi State football's bowl game, recruiting hopes

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football put to test the theory that a team can’t lose during its opponent date.

It started with an unconvincing win against MAC foe Western Michigan. Injuries accumulated during that game, including quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jo’Quavious Marks whose statuses remain uncertain, didn’t help. And to cap it off, MSU lost one of its top prospects in three-star defensive back PJ Woodland who was a four-star prospect when he committed to coach Zach Arnett’s staff in June.

The momentum of an nine-win season, capped by an Egg Bowl victory, is starting to feel like a distant memory as Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 SEC) enters what could be a battle for last place in the SEC West on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4).

So what's the cure to regaining positive vibes around the program?

“Everything is always better when you’re coming off a win," Arnett said Monday. "When you can rip off a string of victories, it builds positive momentum toward everything else you’re trying to accomplish in your program. Obviously, it creates positive momentum on the recruiting trail, but we’re a long way from the end of the season.”

Nearly a year ago, Mississippi State entered its open week 5-3 after suffering back-to-back losses. The Bulldogs, then coached by the late Mike Leach, won three of their last four regular season games – with the lone loss coming against Georgia. Even through tragic circumstances, Arnett secured a top 30 signing class – highlighted by a key recruiting win for four-star safety Isaac Smith – and led MSU to a ReliaQuest Bowl win against Illinois.

He revamped the staff in the offseason, moving his offense away from the Air Raid, and still landed key recruits for the 2024 class such as four-star receivers Braylon Burnside and JJ Harrell.

“College football is a game of momentum,” Arnett said. “The same things goes with regard to your program and going into the offseason.”

However, energy around the program has faded since the summer.

The good news? Arnett believes the open week came at the perfect time. Mississippi State was able to rest key players while coaches exhausted all but one of their 33 evaluation days permitted between September and November.

Plenty of season remains for Arnett to regain momentum and get Mississippi State out of the cellar – both in the SEC West and in the conference’s 2024 recruiting class rankings. It starts with beating a reeling and banged up Arkansas team.

SPECIAL BOND: How Mississippi State football, Chi Omega brought Jett Johnson and his mom to Starkville

The bad news? The Razorbacks are seven-point favorites.

“They are hungry to get back out there to compete and get a victory,” Arnett said about Arkansas. “We need to make sure we are just as hungry to compete and get a victory.”

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football: Beating Arkansas crucial for Zach Arnett