Why Bears won't land Davante Adams this offseason

One of the biggest holes the Bears need to fill this offseason is wide receiver. Darnell Mooney is the only wideout with significant snaps under his belt under contract, with Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster rounding the group under reserve/future contracts. Since the team needs several players to fill out the wideout room, they’ll likely need to address the position in both the draft and free agency.

As fans set their sights on big name playmakers who could be coming to Chicago, they’ve turned their attention to the man at the top of the market: Davante Adams. He’s one of the best wide receivers in the league, and would become an instant difference maker in the Bears offense. He’s also got ties to new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, since Getsy spent the past two seasons working as the Packers passing game coordinator. According to Spotrac, the Bears have the fifth-most cap space this offseason, at over $45 million (and Ryan Poles can create even more as he reshapes the roster), so if any team could afford a hefty contract for a top-tier receiver it would be the Bears.

Before long, you can talk yourself into believing the Bears may be the favorites to land Adams on the free agent market. Only problem is, there’s a good chance he doesn’t hit the market at all this year.

On February 22, the window for NFL teams to franchise tag players will open, and Adams is expected to be among the players slapped with the tag. It’s the same tactic the Bears employed with Allen Robinson last season. The original idea behind the franchise tag was to give teams and star players extra time to negotiate a long-term deal. What it’s unfortunately morphed into is a mechanism for teams to control a player for one more year. That can either mean an extra year on the field, or extra time to move the player in a trade to recoup picks, instead of losing a star for nothing in free agency.

Aaron Rodgers’ upcoming decision to retire, or ask for a trade, or return to Green Bay may have some effect on Adams’ future. But it likely won’t impact Adams’ chances of landing in Chicago. If Rodgers stays in Green Bay, it will be easier to convince Adams to play and make another run at a Super Bowl. If Rodgers requests a trade, or retires, it wouldn’t be surprising for Adams to request a trade too. And if it comes to that, chances are practically zero the Packers send Adams to the Bears. You rarely see trades between division rivals, and when those trades do come together they don’t involve star players in the middle of their prime.

The Bears have a lot of work to do to add serious receiving weapons for Justin Fields this year. It’s just unlikely Adams will be among them.

