Why the Bears should trade for Sam Darnold

Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss why they believe the Bears should trade for the much-maligned Jets quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles have proven they can’t get offense rolling in Chicago. Darnold has never had much help in New York, and Charles and Terez think a coaching change and some more talent, could possibly help Darnold make a Ryan Tannehill like transformation. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

