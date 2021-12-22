Why the Bears need to start their next head coaching search right now

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Joey Gulino to reflect on the Chicago Bears' Monday night loss to the Minnesota Vikings. With Bears head coach Matt Nagy seeming like an obvious lame duck in his current position, Charles argues that the Bears should look to fire him as soon as possible to get a leg up in the search for the right coach to pair with young QB Justin Fields.

