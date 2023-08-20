Breaking News:

Why Bears rookie Tyson Bagent deserves shot at backup QB job

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

Who would’ve thought that in a Bears preseason game without Justin Fields that their biggest storyline would be quarterback…another quarterback, that is.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent stole the show in Chicago’s 24-17 preseason loss to the Colts, where he ignited a spark on offense for his lone series in the second quarter. Bagent led a 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive for the team’s first points of the game. He completed 7-of-8 passes for 61 yards with a 98.4 passer rating, capping the drive with a 2-yard rushing score.

“I saw poise,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Bagent after the game. “Delivery was there, the accuracy looked pretty good, timing was nice, decision making was good.”

Suddenly, the Bears have a QB2 controversy.

Bagent replaced P.J. Walker, who got the start at quarterback, in the second quarter, and there was an immediate difference in offensive execution. Walker struggled in his two series, which were both disappointing drives ending in punts. He completed 1-of-4 passes for 6 yards and was sacked twice.

This isn’t just one game where Walker struggled and Bagent shined. Ask those who attended every training camp practice and they’ll tell you: This has been a trend all summer. We’re just now seeing it manifest in live action.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Bears elect to carry three quarterbacks, especially with the NFL’s new emergency QB rule. But that’s one less roster spot. So if they only kept two, would they be comfortable having an undrafted rookie as Fields’ backup, especially considering he’s yet to play an entire NFL season.

Are the odds stacked against Bagent? Sure. After all, Walker is guaranteed $2 million this season and provides veteran experience in the quarterback room. But we also saw enough from Bagent last night to know, if he hits the waiver wire, the Bears probably aren’t getting him back for the practice squad. Even if he lands on the practice squad, any team can claim him.

After Saturday’s performance, Bagent certainly made a case for why he could defy those odds and land that backup quarterback job. Stay tuned, because even if Fields plays in next Saturday’s preseason finale, all eyes will be on Bagent and that QB2 job.

But don't just take it from me, here's what Bears fans have to say:

