Why Bears rookie Tyson Bagent deserves shot at backup QB job

Who would’ve thought that in a Bears preseason game without Justin Fields that their biggest storyline would be quarterback…another quarterback, that is.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent stole the show in Chicago’s 24-17 preseason loss to the Colts, where he ignited a spark on offense for his lone series in the second quarter. Bagent led a 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive for the team’s first points of the game. He completed 7-of-8 passes for 61 yards with a 98.4 passer rating, capping the drive with a 2-yard rushing score.

“I saw poise,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of Bagent after the game. “Delivery was there, the accuracy looked pretty good, timing was nice, decision making was good.”

Suddenly, the Bears have a QB2 controversy.

Bagent replaced P.J. Walker, who got the start at quarterback, in the second quarter, and there was an immediate difference in offensive execution. Walker struggled in his two series, which were both disappointing drives ending in punts. He completed 1-of-4 passes for 6 yards and was sacked twice.

This isn’t just one game where Walker struggled and Bagent shined. Ask those who attended every training camp practice and they’ll tell you: This has been a trend all summer. We’re just now seeing it manifest in live action.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Bears elect to carry three quarterbacks, especially with the NFL’s new emergency QB rule. But that’s one less roster spot. So if they only kept two, would they be comfortable having an undrafted rookie as Fields’ backup, especially considering he’s yet to play an entire NFL season.

Are the odds stacked against Bagent? Sure. After all, Walker is guaranteed $2 million this season and provides veteran experience in the quarterback room. But we also saw enough from Bagent last night to know, if he hits the waiver wire, the Bears probably aren’t getting him back for the practice squad. Even if he lands on the practice squad, any team can claim him.

After Saturday’s performance, Bagent certainly made a case for why he could defy those odds and land that backup quarterback job. Stay tuned, because even if Fields plays in next Saturday’s preseason finale, all eyes will be on Bagent and that QB2 job.

But don't just take it from me, here's what Bears fans have to say:

It's crazy how the Bears went from not having a franchise QB for a century to having two at the same time with Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent.pic.twitter.com/FvtKVQHT1Z — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 20, 2023

I don't care if it's preseason. I've seen enough of Tyson Bagent to realize he's the kind of QB you do not let other teams have a chance to claim on waivers or the practice squad.#Bears — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent has nothing left to prove this preseason. He has a #Bears roster spot with his name on it. With the new emergency QB rule and his strong play, Bagent's earned himself a job. You're not gonna be able to keep him on the practice squad without another team taking him. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent Should be #DaBears Backup QB. PJ Walker has just been awful. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 20, 2023

Does anyone have any doubt that Tyson Bagent is better than P.J. Walker? — Mark Carman (@thecarm) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent is taking advantage of his opportunity. The young man looks in control out there running the offense. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 20, 2023

Just saw the full condensed replay and I’m ready to anoint Tyson Bagent as the Bears QB2 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 20, 2023

Listening to HC Matt Ebeflus right now, I’d hold off penciling in P.J. Walker as QB2 quite yet… Sounds like they are going to evaluate all of camp & the preseason. Said he liked Tyson Bagent’s “poise” tonight. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) August 20, 2023

Two things I've learned from this game: Tyson Bagent QB2. Roshon Johnson RB2. — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 20, 2023

Eberflus lets clock run and the Bears are tied 7-7 headed to halftime. Tyson Bagent stole the show in the 2nd Q. Would like to see the Bears give him another drive when they get the ball in the 3rd quarter. Most intriguing story line coming out of this game will be around QB2. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 20, 2023

From what I’ve seen in camp and pre season Tyson Bagent should be the Bears backup QB. Crazy to say that. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent might be a guy? — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 20, 2023

How can you not like Tyson Bagent – calm in the pocket, accurate with a tight spiral, and most importantly manages the offense efficiently – QB2 – end of story #Bears — The Fourteen Fists of McCluskey (@Jeepers_Crowe) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent coming for QB2 pic.twitter.com/MiP0IUa71Q — 79th & Halas Podcast (@79thAndHalas) August 20, 2023

Rookie Tyson Bagent making a case for a roster spot in Chicago….impressive drive for the former D2 star. #ColtsvsBears — #FreeJim (@kmb421) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent; 7/8, 61 yards and a rushing score on that drive. Dude looks calm and sharp. Pushing for the QB2 spot in CHI. — John Hesterman (@john_hesterman) August 20, 2023

Tyson Bagent proved he is QB2 last night. — Noah Klemme🐻⬇️ (0-0) (@NoahKlemme) August 20, 2023

Simply put… you don’t pull Tyson Bagent that early unless you’ve seen all you need to see for the night He’s one preseason game away from grabbing QB2… if he hasn’t already#Bears — Jake (@Jake_B30) August 20, 2023

I’m going to be real honest.. I truly believe Tyson Bagent has taken the roster spot from Peterman & quite honestly is threatening PJ Walker for the backup role on this team.. It’s something very special about that young man starting w/his poise & accuracy w/pocket presence 🧸⬇️ — Nestradaumus (@Nestradaumus1) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire