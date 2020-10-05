Here’s why the Bears promoted QB Tyler Bray to active roster for Week 4

The Chicago Bears stirred up quite the discussion Saturday afternoon after they promoted quarterback Tyler Bray to the active roster from the practice squad.

Many speculated that newly-benched backup Mitchell Trubisky was getting demoted again or possibly traded to another team. But when Sunday’s inactives were announced, Bray was inactive against the Indianapolis Colts, which only raised more questions about the decision.

Matt Nagy explained that the Bears promoted Bray to the active roster for last Sunday’s game to serve as an extra voice for new starting quarterback Nick Foles on the sideline.

Nagy on why the Bears promoted Tyler Bray: "Having him come up and just be a voice for (Foles). I thinks sometimes those are parts of the game that are nice to have. … There was really nothing to it other than that." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 5, 2020





Practice squad players aren’t allowed on the sideline, so activating Bray — with those two additional active roster spots on game day — makes sense.

As Foles continues to build chemistry with his receivers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bears pull a similar move this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.