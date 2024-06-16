Why the Bears must keep Montez Sweat healthy in 2024

The Chicago Bears are a good team on paper. However, they have some stuff to work out to improve on the field. They have a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams and an offense that is going to take some time to get their chemistry together on a full-time basis.

They need their defense to play well all season long to have a chance of contending for the playoffs. They took a big step in 2024, but it didn’t come until the second half of the season. The timeline lines up to when Chicago traded for star defensive end Montez Sweat.

He’s a great player that they needed on the defensive line to shore up the pass rush so that the rest of the unit could fall into place. Some people were skeptical about the trade when general manager Ryan Poles first made it, but he showed exactly why it was a smart move right away.

Sweat missed seven games in 2021 due to injury with the Washington Commanders. But he played in all 17 games in back-to-back seasons from 2022-23. He was back to full health and feeling good, which showed on the field.

Which is why the Bears must keep Sweat healthy in 2024. If he goes down, they are in big trouble. Their pass-rushing depth isn’t great behind Sweat, where DeMarcus Walker and rookie Austin Booker are the key names on the roster. Losing him would be a brutal blow for their postseason aspirations.

Injuries happen in football but the Bears can’t afford to lose Sweat. Their depth at edge rusher will increase over the years, but they didn’t do enough this offseason to add there. Keeping Sweat on the field will be a top priority.

