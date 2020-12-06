Why Bears' latest blunder against Lions shouldn't surprise anyone

There's nothing funny about Bears' comedy of errors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a way, you almost have to give the Bears some credit: in a city renowned for its humor, the team’s comedy of errors on Sunday felt like a fresh setup. After spending the last six weeks playing from behind, allowing a commanding lead (and any last postseason hopes) to slip away in the final moments was, if nothing else, an inspired delivery – even if the punchline landed exactly the same way.

“... to have a lead like this and lose this way, it stings. It hurts,” Matt Nagy said after the Bears’ 34-30 loss. “They all sting. They all hurt.”

There was nothing unfamiliar about the Bears’ latest loss, outside of the fact that it was compounded into a three minute window. What’s plagued the Bears all year plagued the Bears when it mattered on Sunday, be it Matt Nagy’s clock management, Mitch Trubisky’s ball security, or Allen Robinson’s awareness around the sticks. They’re a poorly-constructed, terminally-flawed group that, evidently, no longer has the luxury of relying on a playoff-caliber defense; if fans around Chicagoland are still laughing, it’s only to hold back tears.

“I think I was in shock a little bit,” Mitch Trubisky said. “I thought we were pretty much in control the whole game…I was just in shock because I felt like we were going to win that one. We drove down and we were in control most of the game, they took the lead late but I just believed that we were going to go down there and get a score. I was just a little shocked and disappointed, obviously.”

There’s no doubt that this’ll go down as one of the worst losses of the Bears’ season. The way Detroit found a way to overcome a 10-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining is, objectively, astonishing. And if you want to point at Trubisky’s fumble, go right ahead. Go ahead and point at Robinson for failing to pick up the first down, or any one of the conservative decisions Nagy went with, fully aware that his job was probably tied to the outcome. Point all you want at Robert Quinn’s absence, or the secondary’s regression. But when you’re done pointing, realize – if you haven’t already – that a team that gives you this much to scream about probably isn’t worth a raised voice in the first place.

“Is this right now a difficult time? You're damn right it is,” Nagy added. “It really is. It's hard. It challenges you in a lot of different ways … I think the easy way out is for people in different positions like myself as a head coach to just chalk it up and say this wasn't our year but that will never happen to me and our guys.”

Nagy’s not wrong about that, either: it *is* easy for people to ‘just’ chalk it up and say this wasn’t their year. But that’s exactly the problem: it’s been easy to say that for the last two months. And if there’s honor in going down with the ship, Nagy’s seen it all slip away in his quest to lose every division game in uniquely, yet equally, embarrassing ways.

“This is difficult, man,” Nagy said. “This is the life in sports. And it's not easy. It's not fun when you lose. And the only thing you can do is continue to support each other, just fight for one another and understand that it's not because of lack of trying.

And now, as the final quarter of the season arrives, the Bears are officially Playing For Pride. Given how the final quarter went on Sunday, fans shouldn’t hold their breath.