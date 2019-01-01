Why the Bears don't see a lack of playoff experience as being a factor originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Why the Bears don't see a lack of playoff experience being a factor

While Sunday will mark the Bears' first playoff game in eight years, this is a team that enters the postseason with a good amount of experience playing and coaching in it - just not together.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On offense, the Bears have six players with postseason experience: Quarterback Chase Daniel (Kansas City), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (Atlanta), tight end Trey Burton (Philadelphia) and offensive linemen Bobby Massie (Arizona), Bryan Witzmann (Kansas City) and Bradley Sowell (Seattle). On defense: Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (New Orleans, New England), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (Oakland), inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (Denver) and cornerbacks Prince Amukamara (New York Giants) and Sherrick McManis (Houston). Long snapper Patrick Scales appeared in two playoff games with the 2014 Baltimore Ravens, too.

Matt Nagy coached in playoff games with the Chiefs, while Vic Fangio coordinated a 49ers defense that reached three consecutive NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl. Defensive backs coach Ed Donatell was the Packers' defensive coordinator for three playoff appearances in the early 2000's, as well as a Falcons team that reached the NFC Championship in 2004. Defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride, offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, running backs coach Charles London and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone have coaching experience in the playoffs, while wide receivers coach Mike Furrey played in the playoffs during his playing career with the St. Louis Rams.

Story continues

Guys like Burton, Trevathan and Amukamara have won Super Bowls, while Gabriel played in one, too.

The point being: There's enough playoff experience inside Halas Hall to make Nagy comfortable with this team's ability to handle the spotlight and pressure of the NFL postseason.

"There's going to be some weird situations that go on and it's about staying composed, staying together and understanding that it's a long game, whatever happens, that you always have a chance," Nagy said. "And I feel very comfortable with the leaders that we have. … So far all the people that don't have experience, we have enough that can talk and help out, and we're all going to have situation scenarios to help each other out and that's what I like about where we're at is we're a tight-knit family right now and it's hard to break those families."

Nagy stressed to his team to not do anything different than they collectively did on their way to a 12-4 regular season and NFC North title. But the intensity of a playoff game is unmatched, the kind of thing that can't be replicated on a practice field or on gameday. Even the Bears' win over Minnesota - who were in a lose-and-go-home scenario - won't have the same urgency as Sunday's game against the Eagles.

And that's an Eagles team that's been playoff tested, having reached and won the Super Bowl less than a year ago.

"The margin for error is very, very small," Amukamara said. "All the records are out of the window, it doesn't matter if you're 12-4 or 9-7. All that matters is that you got in."

One thing the Bears' veterans who've been to the playoffs before will communicate to those who haven't is to not take the opportunity for granted. Hicks still remembers the sting of losing to the Seahawks in Seattle with the Saints back in 2013, for example. Back then, safety Malcolm Jenkins - who's now on the Eagles - was the veteran who imparted playoff wisdom on his teammates.

Now, Hicks - along with a few others - will have to be that guy.

"Having guys like that that have played the game at a high level when you're into the playoffs is invaluable, you can't put a price on it," Hicks said.

"… I think anytime you step into the playoffs, especially for older guys, you have an appreciation for what it takes to get here. This is my third playoff in seven years - that's what, less than 50 percent. You gotta have a real appreciation for being in this moment."