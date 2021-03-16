Here’s why the Bears decided to sign QB Andy Dalton

Death, taxes and the Chicago Bears managing to make their quarterback situation worse.

The Bears finally made a move in free agency at quarterback, but it wasn’t the move that everyone was expecting. Chicago agreed to terms with veteran Andy Dalton on a one-year deal worth $10 million with an added $3 million in incentives.

And Bears fans were left wondering…why?

Why sign a quarterback you could’ve had last season? Why sign him to a salary that’s not exactly team-friendly? Why bring in another aging veteran that’s in the downside of his career?

According to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, the Bears were “drawn” to Dalton’s experience, leadership, accuracy, durability and decision making. Oh, and his previous experience with offensive coordinator Bill Lazor certainly helped matters.

Not that it helps matters much, as far as Bears fans are concerned. This is a franchise that remains content with mediocrity. Two years in a row, they’ve settled for a veteran quarterback that doesn’t make this team better.

Sure, they threw everything they had at the Seattle Seahawks when it came to attempting to trade for Russell Wilson. But to be fair, that was always a long shot, even as Bears fans basked in the very idea of a franchise quarterback in Chicago.

But it seems like general manager Ryan Pace’s quarterback woes are finally catching up with him — and during a season where he can’t afford another mediocre offensive showing.

On the bright side — because lord knows we need it — this is also a move that seems to indicate that Chicago will be making a push for a young quarterback in the NFL draft next month. They really don’t have another choice.

Are Pace and head coach Matt Nagy willing to bet their futures on Dalton and Nick Foles? And if they are, then at least Bears fans will finally get that cleaned house they’ve been waiting for.

