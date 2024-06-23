Why the Bears should consider signing center Connor Williams

The Chicago Bears are trying to find success at the center position. It’s one of the most important positions on the field, and Chicago doesn’t have a long-term answer there yet. With a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams, the Bears want to make sure he has the tools he needs to succeed.

During the offseason, Chicago made some moves to shore up the offensive line. They traded for Buffalo Bills interior lineman Ryan Bates and signed former Los Angeles Rams center Coleman Shelton. Both are in the middle of a battle for the starting center position, while also providing depth along the interior.

If the Bears are still trying to make an upgrade at the position before camp starts, they might want to consider signing Connor Williams, who is currently still a free agent. Williams spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before spending the last two with the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Williams was healthy after having season-ending knee surgery after nine games in 2023. Williams wants to sign before training camp and has a handful of teams to choose from. Schefter did not, however, name-drop a team.

Former Cowboys and Dolphins free-agent center Connor Williams, who is coming off season-ending knee surgery, expects to be ready for the start of the season and is in discussions with multiple teams about where to play in 2024. He plans to pick his new team before training camp… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 18, 2024

While Chicago has already made moves to improve the offensive line this offseason, it would make sense for the Bears to at least inquire about Williams given the question marks along the interior.

Not everything is going to go smoothly for Chicago’s offense right away, but having a solid veteran like Williams play center could help things move along quicker. The one guy who is guaranteed to touch the football first on every play is surely important, and the Bears shouldn’t stop trying to improve until they get a viable option in place.

