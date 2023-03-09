Why Bears need to build around Justin Fields, per Micah Hyde

Micah Hyde: Bears need to build around Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For a time after the Bears secured the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, a faction of fans and pundits argued the team would be better served by trading Justin Fields and drafting a new rookie quarterback with the top choice. However, nearly every NFL player who’s been asked what the Bears should do has said moving on from Fields now would be ill-advised. On Thursday, Bills safety Micah Hyde added his voice to that chorus.

“Build around him, give him some weapons and go from there,” Hyde said on “Good Morning Football.” “You can't just you can't say that (the Bears should trade him) now. He's a young guy. He's going to keep progressing and getting better. Give the man some confidence with some weapons around him and anything can happen. Confidence is a hell of a drug in this league. Once you get that confidence around you, you never know.”

Hyde knows first hand the type of player that Fields can become, since he defended him in Week 16 last season when the Bills played the Bears. Fields performed admirably in challenging conditions at Soldier Field, and turned in a 15-23 for 119 yards and one touchdown performance. Hyde conceded Fields was a tough guy to beat on defense.

"I love him,” Hyde said. "Obviously he can run the ball. He can make throws too.”

For one half it looked like the Bears had a chance to beat the Bills. Fields led the offense to an opening drive touchdown and a 10-6 first half lead. It was all Buffalo in the second half though, and the Bears ended up losing by three scores.

Free agency officially begins on Mar. 15, but teams can start negotiating with players on Mar. 13. The NFL draft follows on Apr. 27.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.