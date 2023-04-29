Why Bears believe Darnell Wright can be 'tone-setter' on OL

Why Bears think Darnell Wright can be 'tone-setter' on OL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Ryan Poles first came to Chicago, he made it clear he wanted his offensive linemen to play with an edge. He wanted a mean streak to run through each guy, so that they wouldn’t be happy simply blocking effectively. He wanted linemen who relished dominating their opponents, would impose their will on their opponents and finish every play through the echo of the whistle. When he’s healthy Teven Jenkins is the main man bringing that nastiness up front, but at times we saw Braxton Jones fully unleash himself in run blocking. The Bears want more than two players bringing that mentality, and they hope first-round pick Darnell Wright will help.

“The one thing that stands out with him is he's a tone-setter,” Ryan Poles said at the conclusion of day one of the draft.

Poles commended Wright’s positional versatility, his strength and his surprising athleticism for his size, but he kept coming back to Wright’s mentality on the field.

“There's an attitude,” Poles said. “There's a mental toughness that you have to have to play this game.”

If you didn’t know anything about Wright and met him off the football field, you’d be surprised to learn he’s got a nasty streak inside of him, waiting to come out. He’s got a cheerful demeanor and gives off fun-loving vibes. Once he lines up against an opponent, though, he’s able to flip a switch.

“It would be a little weird if I was in here staring you down,” Wright said in his introductory press conference at Halas Hall. “You know I’m a normal person at the end of the day. But when it’s time to rock and roll, you know…”

Wright can be a tone-setter on the field, but he leads in meeting rooms, too. Josh Heupel, Wright’s head coach at Tennessee in 2021 and 2022 and said he saw Wright grow into that role as he progressed through the program.

“I think as he gained confidence and comfort and really grew into his personality and who he is, you could see his competitive nature show up in the meeting room,” Heupel said. “The urgency that he prepared with, how he affected the guys around him and then that started to show up on the field with his physicality, his energy and there’s time on the sideline you could feel that urgency in moments where you needed someone to step up.”

It’s hard for a rookie to lead, but the Bears have a fairly young offensive line. Other than Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick, most guys are second or third year players. That could make it easier for Wright to lead in the locker room. If Wright develops into the player they think he is, he shouldn’t have any trouble leading in games. His edge should speak for itself, and encourage others to match his intensity.

