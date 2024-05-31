Why Bears believe Caleb Williams is ‘suited' to thrive in ‘Hard Knocks' spotlight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears are the flavor of the NFL offseason, and their reward will be a training camp date with NFL Films' T.V. show "Hard Knocks."

Being on "Hard Knocks" is something Bears ownership has long opposed, and there's no question that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus would prefer the cameras not descend on Halas Hall this summer as they work to prepare rookie quarterback Caleb Williams for his debut NFL season.

But the Bears didn't have access to either of the trap doors out of "Hard Knocks" -- they didn't make the playoffs last season and don't have a first-year head coach -- so the NFL tabbed them as the training camp team for the popular show.

The increased attention could be an unnecessary distraction for a young quarterback working to get his career off the ground.

But Williams isn't just any rookie quarterback, and head coach Matt Eberflus believes the No. 1 overall pick will thrive in the spotlight. After all, Williams has had all eyes on him for years.

"I do. I do. I really do," Eberflus said Friday after the Bears' sixth OTA practice when asked about Williams being able to handle the extra attention. "That’s a very good point, and I do think he’s suited for that because he’s comfortable in his own skin, he knows who he is. Again, he’s been out there for several years in terms of in the media, in the focus, the Heisman winner, all those things that he’s done. And he’ll be good.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds sees "Hard Knocks," the Bears' visit to London, and their participation in the Hall of Fame Game as proof positive that they are on the right track.

"It shows that we got something brewing here," Edmunds said. "Everybody wants to see what's going on and just really being yourself out there, not doing too much but just showing up to work and just showing the world what we're about here. The high level execution that we have."

The Bears are getting the NFL's offseason glow-up treatment. Inside Halas Hall, there's belief that Williams and his teammates will be able to navigate the excess noise and be fully operational when the Tennessee Titans arrive at Soldier Field to kick off the season.

