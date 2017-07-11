Why Baseball Has More Money Power than Football

Welcome to Baseball Week. As training camp approaches and baseball takes a break for its mid-summer classic, The MMQB presents a week of stories on the crossover between hardball and football.

I recently wrote about the annual rubbernecking at the size of NBA free-agent contracts and illustrated the stark differences between NFL player contracts from those in pro basketball. Now, during The MMQB’s Baseball Week, I examine the same structural differences between NFL contracts (insecure) and MLB contracts (rock-solid), followed by an assessment and prediction regarding Kirk Cousins’s contractual situation.

It’s Not the Money, It’s the Security

To me, the critical marker in valuing a business deal—in sports or elsewhere—is allocation of risk. After the early portion of a typical veteran NFL contract is over (one or two years), the assumption of risk shifts entirely to the player with unsecured, non-guaranteed, often illusory monies (essentially team options). Amounts written on paper can turn to dust with a simple phone call to the player and email to the league terminating the contract.

When I was in the Packers’ front office, I remember one time when a loan officer from a bank was desperate to find a recently released player who had defaulted on a large loan. I felt so bad for that loan officer who, in looking for a sympathetic ear, told me, “Well, his contract said he was making $6.5 million this year!” I had to politely tell him: “Sir, that contract no longer exists.” The silence on the other end of the phone was deafening; his career as a loan officer may have been flashing before his eyes.

When an NBA or MLB player signs a veteran contract, the money is real (and often spectacular). Derek Carr’s $125 million sounds very similar to Jrue Holiday’s $126 million or Gordon Hayward’s $128 million, but they are very different. Carr has $40 million guaranteed at signing, with the rest essentially at the mercy of the Raiders. Holiday and Hayward have the total value of the deal secure at signing. And when a player such as James Harden signs an extension, as he just did for an astounding amount ($228 million), the extension years are simply added to an existing contract that is already guaranteed. NFL extensions have the entire contract reworked; otherwise, with no future guarantees, there would be no reason for a player to do an extension as he could be cut before it kicks in.

Again, it is not the amount of these NBA and MLB deals that distinguish them from NFL contracts (although they are staggering): rather, it is the security.

Capless in Baseball

While MLB owners do have potential limitations on spending, with luxury taxes at certain upper levels of team spending, they are the only owners in major professional sports without a salary cap.

Without a cap to provide meaningful governors on team spending, disparities in team payrolls are much more stark than in other sports. The chart below illustrates high and low team-spending differences for the most recent (or current) seasons, in millions. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;} .tg td{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;padding:10px 5px;border-style:solid;border-width:1px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;} .tg th{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-weight:normal;padding:10px 5px;border-style:solid;border-width:1px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;} .tg .tg-3rbx{font-weight:bold;font-size:12px;font-family:Georgia, serif !important;;background-color:#333333;color:#ffffff;text-align:center} .tg .tg-hj6y{font-weight:bold;font-size:12px;font-family:Georgia, serif !important;;background-color:#333333;color:#ffffff;text-align:center;vertical-align:top} .tg .tg-9j4a{font-weight:bold;font-size:12px;font-family:Georgia, serif !important;;text-align:center} .tg .tg-oe49{font-size:12px;font-family:Georgia, serif !important;;text-align:center} .tg .tg-zgao{font-size:12px;font-family:Georgia, serif !important;;text-align:center;vertical-align:top} League High Low Disparity NHL $81 (Capitals) $48 (Coyotes) $33 NBA $137 (Heat) $79 (Nuggets) $58 NFL $210 (Eagles) $113 (Browns) $97 MLB $252 (Dodgers) $78 (Brewers) $174

