Why Barcelona are happy with João Félix’s lack of Euro 2024 minutes

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona will be quietly delighred with the lack of action being afforded to João Félix at the European Championships to date.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who have on Monday provided an insight into the situation.

Frontman Félix, for his part, has failed to garner a single minute of playing time across Portugal’s two fixtures at Euro 2024 to date.

As much comes with boss Roberto Martínez continuing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão and Bernardo Silva from the off, and Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto off the bench.

And though the 24-year-old himself is no doubt altogether frustrated with such developments, those behind the scenes at the aforementioned Barcelona will be quite the opposite.

Félix of course spent this past season on loan in Catalunya’s capital.

And the Blaugrana’s hopes of bringing him back for the 2024/25 campaign have long been common knowledge.

The attacker’s parent club, Atlético Madrid, were hopeful of utilising Euro 2024 to restore Félix’s value, in the process potentially pricing Barca out of a move.

What has since transpired, however, has only served in reducing the former Benfica talent’s price-tag ever further, a welcome boost for a cash-strapped Barcelona.

Conor Laird | GSFN