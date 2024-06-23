Why Barcelona favour a move for Luis Díaz over Nico Williams

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona have placed Liverpool star Luis Díaz above Athletic Club sensation Nico Williams on their shortlist of attacking targets for next season.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have this weekend provided an insight into the situation.

It is of course common knowledge that Barcelona are on the lookout for reinforcements on the left flank over the weeks ahead.

With the right wing and centre-forward positions covered by Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, the Blaugrana are understood to be eager to add a more natural option on the left, than current options the likes of Raphinha, and Ferran Torres.

AS much had given rise to mounting claims in the media over recent days that the aforementioned Nico Williams had made his way to the very top of the wishlist of Deco and co.

The 21-year-old, for his part, is fresh off a scintillating campaign with Athletic Club, with his electric showing against Italy at the European Championships having only seen Nico’s star continue to rise.

As per the aforementioned MD, however, as things stand, another headline name sits clear of Williams’ on Barcelona’s list of priorities.

The player in question? Luis Díaz.

Liverpool star Díaz has also been hotly tipped to take his talents to the Camp Nou with a view to next season, with the Colombian himself viewed as eager to make the move.

Six years older than Williams, and with no prior La Liga experience to his name, why, though, is the former Porto man the leading option to link up with Hansi Flick’s Barca?

According to MD:

‘They believe that the Colombian can contribute more (than Nico) due to experience and because he has more goal threat.’

Conor Laird | GSFN