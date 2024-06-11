Why Barcelona’s fans will need to be patient this summer

Supporters of La Liga giants Barcelona will require patience when it comes to arrivals on the transfer market this summer.

This comes amid the ongoing efforts of the Barca brass to get the club’s financial accounts back in order.

New Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick touched back down in Catalunya’s capital this week, since quickly getting to work on squad planning for next season, alongside sporting director Deco.

Hansi Flick 🤝 Deco pic.twitter.com/L0SiO6D6BM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 11, 2024

As per a report from Diario Sport, however, very little movement is expected for the time being.

Flick is aware that he will not be permitted to add to his squad in any notable manner until Barcelona return to the much-discussed 1:1 rule.

And with the efforts of Deco and co. to find buyers for some of the Catalans’ stars considered as expendable set to be delayed by the European Championships, purchases of any form will not be seen until July, likely late in the month.

Not only that, but it is added that Barca are only seeking out ‘tweaks’ to the panel of players at the disposal of Hansi Flick, meaning they are in no rush to force moves over the line which could be better addressed later in the summer.

As a result, those of a Barcelona persuasion desperate to see reinforcements make their way through the Camp Nou doors will require patience over the months ahead.

Conor Laird | GSFN