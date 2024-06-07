Why Barcelona boast an edge in the race to sign Mikel Merino

An insight into a potential trump card held by Barcelona in the race to land Mikel Merino from La Liga rivals Real Sociedad has this week been revealed.

The name of midfielder Merino, of course, has taken its place front and centre in the Spanish media headlines over the course of the last 48 hours.

This comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the former Newcastle United man has emerged as a leading summer target on the part of the aforementioned Barcelona.

Amid their ongoing search for fresh blood in the middle of the park, the Camp Nou brass are understood to have earmarked Merino as something of a priority.

With the Spanish international fresh off a stellar campaign on the books of Real Sociedad, however, the Blaugrana are not the only ones interested in his services.

Serie A giants Juventus, for one, have also been named as keen suitors.

As alluded to above, though, Deco and his team of directors could well hold an edge in the battle for Merino.

As revealed by Diario Sport:

‘The Blaugrana club maintains an excellent relationship with the footballer’s entourage.’

Merino shares an agent with Barca prodigy Pau Cubarsí, who just weeks ago put pen to paper on a new long-term contract in Catalunya’s capital.

As much, in turn, could well be used to the advantage of the Spanish heavyweights, in negotiations over a potential deal for the Real Sociedad standout.

Conor Laird | GSFN