Why ‘Bama fatigue’ will likely hurt Will Anderson’s Heisman campaign

For the third straight year it is likely that Alabama will have a player in New York for the Heisman trophy ceremony. Except this year, there might be two between Bryce Young and Will Anderson. While Young will be looking to be a back-to-back winner, a lot of people have Anderson as their dark house candidate.

Josh Pate of the Late Kick is here to tell you not so fast. Pate leads the video by stating that his personal opinion is that Anderson was the best player in football last year, likely will be this year, and barring injury he should be at the ceremony. However, given the nature of the award it is hard to see it going to a defensive player.

Only eight defensive players have finished in the top three in Heisman voting, with Charles Woodson being the lone winner. The nature of college football right now is very offensive focused, making it that much harder for a defensive player to win.

Furthermore, there is also a growing sense of Bama fatigue. With DeVonta Smith winning in 2020 and Bryce Young in 2021, the average college football fan is more than ready to give it to a new school. Even if Anderson is far and away the best player in the sport.

