Why B/R named Mitch Morse a cut candidate for the Bills

Bleacher Report suggests a change along the Buffalo Bills offensive line that no one is projecting this offseason.

You never know, but even B/R admits it’s not exactly the most-likely move.

B/R went team-by-team in the NFL and named the best player that could be cut this offseason. For Buffalo, center Mitch Morse was the option.

Pro Football Focus typically is not high on Morse. The football analytics group only graded him the 24th best center in the league in 2022. But that’s very much outweighed by the fact that the Bills coaching staff loves him.

B/R tends to as well.

At least, according to Morse’s play on the field. The reason Morse is the selection is simple: the business part of football.

Here’s B/R’s breakdown on Morse’s selection:

Buffalo Bills: Mitch Morse, C One common theme to know: Just because a player is included doesn’t mean it’s a suggested course of action. Mitch Morse has been a quality center for a terrific Buffalo offense, making his first Pro Bowl last season. However, the Bills can save $6 million if he’s released after June 1 and have Ryan Bates and Greg Mancz on the roster. They aren’t necessarily upgrades but are immediate solutions.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire