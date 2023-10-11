Why Auburn football's Hugh Freeze likens calling plays to teaching geometry

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is known for calling plays.

The 54-year-old made a name for himself as an offensive mind during his tenure at Ole Miss from 2012-16, calling plays for the Rebels en route to a 39-25 record in five seasons, which included a couple of big wins over Alabama in 2014 and 2015.

Freeze, who said this offseason he handed play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, was asked Wednesday about what he would compare the art of calling plays to. He reached back to a previous job in his response.

"I think play callers are kind of a different breed," Freeze said on the SEC coaches teleconference. "I think there are a ton of guys who can sit in a room and formulate an incredible game plan, but don't have an instinct and ability to see what's going on when the offense is attacking in different ways. They can't call a great game.

"Then there's those who probably can't put on paper the greatest of game plan, but can stand on the sideline or sit in the booth and they just have this instinctive knack to calling a game. ... I kind of compare it to a geometry teacher. I taught geometry back when I was a high school coach. I just think your mind works in angles and space and is able to see things in that manner. I don't know if that even makes any sense, but that's kind of how I view play callers."

There's been some debate through the early part of the season about who is calling plays for the Tigers on Saturdays. After Auburn narrowly fell to No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 30, Freeze said he was "really active in the plan" that week and approved each play on the call sheet.

In addition to his comparison to a geometry teacher, Freeze also shared a story in which he asked an SEC coach: Of all the offensive coordinators that coach has employed, who would he choose to win a game with the championship on the line?

"His answer was, 'For the game plan? This one. For calling it on the (day of the) game? This (other) one.' I thought that was kind of interesting," Freeze said. "It kind of proved my thoughts."

