Why Auburn football turned down helmet communication in Music City Bowl vs. Maryland

NASHVILLE — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has said it before: He's in favor of the NCAA adopting the use of helmet communication, akin to what the NFL has in place.

It's technology that would allow coaches to communicate with players — namely quarterbacks — before the start of each play, making it easier to relay the calls to the personnel on the field. College teams currently rely on hand signals, with the QB looking to the sideline after each snap.

The use of radios in helmets and smart tablets are being experimented with in at least 14 of this year's bowl games, according to a report from Ross Dellenger, including Auburn's matchup with Maryland in the Music City Bowl on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC).

Freeze, however, despite his support for the technology, declined to put a radio in QB Payton Thorne's helmet. The Tigers will settle for smart tablets to instantly watch replays of what happened on the field, which has also been used by the NFL.

TRANSFERS: Hugh Freeze's focus on recruiting paid off for Auburn football. Now it's portal time

RECRUITING: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze flip 2025 4-star DL Antonio Coleman from Alabama, Nick Saban

"We are taking and using the tablets," Freeze said Wednesday. "(I'm) curious to see how that goes on the sideline. Obviously, it's not something that we're going to get to practice with, really, until the game. So that's always awkward, for me to feel great about it. ...

"I'm sure Payton can (use it). It'll be difficult for me to utilize, because I'm flipping back and forth between offense and defense and paying attention to the situations. Our coaches on the sideline will hopefully be able to see things. I do hope that's something that's permanent, for sure. I don't know why anyone would be against that, unless it's a cost issue for certain conferences."

So, why not use helmet communication?

"The helmet is a whole different deal," Freeze said. "This is kind of an 'above me' discussion. Truthfully, the idea alone, with us being able to communicate with our quarterback, I like. I think it's something that will help with some of the signal issues we're having ... everybody's trying to pick off your signals during games. It's just part of the game. But I do think that can help.

"However, the stuff that's above me is: Does it affect the safety of the helmets? What does the SEC want to do as a whole, as a conference, with who they want to go with if we should move in that direction? It was just a lot of things in a short amount of time to try to process. I said, 'Look, I'm OK. We've signaled now for 12 games. I think we'll be OK for a bowl game.'"

The Tigers haven't won a bowl game since 2018, when they demolished Purdue, 63-14. That was also the Music City Bowl.

"It doesn't bother me at all if Maryland chooses to do that (use the helmet radios). It just felt like an awful lot of conversations were having to be had, and I was in the middle of recruiting and trying to get ready for a bowl game, and I didn't want to meet with these different manufacturers.

"I just said, 'It's just not that important to me for a bowl game.'"

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football turns down use of helmet communication vs. Maryland