Why Auburn football has been rotating its offensive linemen, and why it'll keep doing it

AUBURN — Kam Stutts is a team captain, a starter at offensive guard and was one of three players coach Hugh Freeze entrusted with the responsibility of representing Auburn football at SEC Media Days in July.

He's also one of the oldest players on Freeze's roster as a sixth-year senior, which means he has more tread on his tires than most. As a result, he's been banged up this season. It's nothing that's kept him out long term — he's started the first eight games of 2023 for the Tigers — but his body has taken a beating.

The wear and tear on Stutts is a microcosm for why Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton have recently elected to rotate bodies up front offensively, rather than sticking with the same starting five all the way through a game.

"Jake and I met last week, and I just said I'm convinced that this is going to be better for us," Freeze said at his weekly press conference Monday. "... Kam Stutts is a warrior who loves Auburn and is giving everything he can, but he's beat up. It's sad to see, because he would love to go every rep, but man, he's one of these veterans that we probably need to not make practice tomorrow. Seriously."

Auburn had seven different offensive linemen receive at least 25 reps in a win over Mississippi State on Saturday. The starting unit — Gunner Britton (61), Connor Lew (68), Izavion Miller (43), Dillon Wade (68) and Stutts (43) — along with reserves Jeremiah Wright (32) and Jaden Muskrat (25), all got on the field for meaningful action, helping the Tigers receive a 77.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

It was the first time since a season-opening win against UMass on Sept. 2 that seven Auburn offensive linemen were on the field for at least 25 plays.

Auburn football quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during a game between the Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023.

"I think rotating them is in the best interest of us," Freeze said. "To handle all the stuff that State throws at a team the way they did in the first half was really, really remarkable, truthfully. I expected a lot more negative plays than we had. And they protected the quarterback really well, the first half especially.

"The second half, (the Bulldogs) made a little adjustment. ... But our O-Line, I thought, played one of their better games."

Lew, who won Freshman Player of the Week from the SEC, received the first start of his career against the Bulldogs with East Carolina transfer Avery Jones sustaining a leg injury versus Ole Miss on Oct. 21. It's unclear if Jones will be able to go at Vanderbilt on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

"He did really well," Freeze said of Lew. "Made most of the calls the right way. He's very athletic. ... I thought he played really solid for a freshman."

Whether it's Lew again at center versus the Commodores or if Jones is ready to return, the Tigers are primed to once again put multiple offensive linemen on the field in an effort to remain healthy.

"It's a long season," Freeze said. "We've got four more games, and we need all those guys to play significant snaps."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

