Why Auburn football should — and maybe shouldn't — add a notable QB from transfer portal

AUBURN — One thing is certain: There's no shortage of quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

From veterans like Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State) to younger guys such as Dante Moore (UCLA), this year's class of portal QBs may be the best fans have ever seen. That's without mentioning some real elite talent, too, like Riley Leonard (Duke) and Cam Ward (Washington State).

Auburn football snagged a transfer QB last offseason, adding former Michigan State standout Payton Thorne in May to compete with incumbent Robby Ashford and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Coach Hugh Freeze named Thorne his starter during the preseason, and the Illinois native had his share of ups and downs through his first 12 regular-season games with the Tigers.

Would it be wise for Auburn to grab a quarterback from the portal for a second straight year? That's Freeze's decision to make, but here's the argument both ways:

Why Auburn football should add a transfer QB

There are a couple scenarios in which it makes sense to bring in a QB from the portal, one of which is obvious.

The Tigers have seen five players announce their plans of transferring since the regular season came to a close against Alabama on Nov. 25. There's also one player − wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. − who hasn't yet announced anything, but multiple reports from 247Sports and On3 have signaled the sophomore is hitting the portal.

But Auburn hasn't lost a quarterback. The Tigers have four scholarship QBs on the roster in Thorne, Ashford, Geriner and true freshman Hank Brown. None of them have said they're leaving, but that could change at any moment. Geriner and Brown still have their one-time transfer, and Ashford can move once he graduates.

If any of the four QBs on scholarship leave, Auburn will be put in a position to add someone at the position from the portal, even if its backup.

There's also a reality in which Freeze thinks he can pull someone better than Thorne, or at least someone good enough to compete with him. Thorne started the SEC slate rocky, completing 55.2% of his throws for 328 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in his first four conference games.

Those aren't great numbers, obviously, and perhaps replacing Thorne would make Auburn a more attractive position for receivers in the portal and high school prospects.

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and quarterback Payton Thorne (1) talk on the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-14 at halftime.

Why Auburn football shouldn't add a transfer QB

For all the struggles Thorne had early, he turned it on some over the latter half of SEC play. Against Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Alabama, Thorne connected on 64% of his passes for 678 yards, nine scores and four INTs. He also averaged 55.8 rushing yards per game over that stretch.

That's real improvement, despite the lower level of competition − sans the Crimson Tide − relative to other conference opponents like Georgia and Ole Miss. Thorne has gotten better, and maybe a full offseason within the offense will make the entirety of Year 2 look more like the second half of Year 1.

After all, Thorne wasn't on the Plains during spring practice in April. He arrived in May and four months later was taking snaps as Auburn's starter in the season opener against UMass on Sept. 2.

There's also an NIL argument. It's a tricky conversation and exact numbers aren't publicly known, but Auburn's collective − On To Victory − doesn't have unlimited resources. Spending big money on a big-time transfer QB could drain resources that could've been used elsewhere, like upgrading the WR position.

Three WRs from this past season have already hit the portal in Johnson, Omari Kelly and Jyaire Shorter, and Shane Hooks and Nick Mardner should be out of eligibility − Hooks and Mardner should be able to play in the Music City Bowl against Maryland on Dec. 30 (1 p.m. CT, ABC), assuming they'd like to.

The Tigers have four receivers committed in the Class of 2024, a group that's highlighted by five-star pass-catchers Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. That duo, even as freshmen, may be better than what Auburn had on the exterior in 2023.

Considering the improvements Thorne put on display as the season wore on, would the Tigers be better served foregoing a notable QB from the portal and continuing to surround their quarterback with talent and protection?

That's a solid argument, and one Freeze and his staff will have to weigh considerably.

