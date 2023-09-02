Why is Auburn football’s game on ESPN not being shown with Spectrum? Alternate options to watch

AUBURN — Disney and Spectrum are in a dispute, meaning Auburn football fans who use the cable service will have to find a different way to watch the season opener against UMass on Saturday.

The Tigers and Minutemen are set to play at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, a channel owned by Disney.

"The Walt Disney Company, the owner of this channel, has removed their programming from Spectrum which creates hardship for our customers," Spectrum wrote in a statement on television screens tuned to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are continuing to negotiate in good faith in order to reach a fair agreement."

How to watch Auburn football vs. UMass without Spectrum

YouTube TV, which has a two-day free trial, is one way to watch and DVR the games. After the trail, new users who purchase the base plan will be charged $64.99 per month for the first three months and $72.99 per month after.

Fubo has a seven-day free trial. But, it's a $74.99 per month after that in the pro plan.

Sling is another option. It starts at $274 for four months.

