Why Auburn football fans shouldn't expect Hugh Freeze to add a transfer QB this offseason

AUBURN — It took Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze no more than 10 minutes to address the main topic on everyone's collective mind, and he did so without leaving much question about his stance.

After a handful of housekeeping questions regarding who will be available in the Music City Bowl and Auburn's plan with incoming transfers, Freeze was pressed about his quarterbacks. The Tigers are in a position to return nearly all of their scholarship QBs next season. Robby Ashford, who recently entered the portal, is the exception.

Freeze stood firmly behind Payton Thorne, Holden Geriner, Hank Brown and incoming four-star freshman Walker White, signaling his disinterest in adding a transfer QB.

“I’m just going to be really blunt, OK?" Freeze remarked at his press conference Saturday. "I think the cool thing it seems in most people’s eyes right now, the cool thing is as soon as a quarterback hits the portal, man I’m immediately getting hit: ‘This is your guy! Throw the bag at him!’

"I’m like, ‘Have y’all watched the film? How many games has he won?’ Ultimately, that’s what a quarterback gets judged on, is how many games he wins. That just seems to be the cool thing to do, and maybe they’re right. I don’t know."

Freeze believes a full offseason in his system will serve Thorne well. The former Michigan State quarterback transferred to the Plains in May, missing out on any opportunities for reps in spring practice.

That lack of a chance to acclimate to what Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery want to do is perhaps what led to Thorne's troubling start against SEC competition this season. Thorne completed 55.2% of his passes for 328 yards and a touchdown through the first half of conference play, leading the Tigers to an 0-4 record against Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss.

But Thorne turned things around down the stretch, helping Auburn to a 3-1 mark versus Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Alabama. He completed 60.7% of his throws for 678 yards and nine touchdowns over that stretch, including three-touchdown performances over the Razorbacks and Bulldogs.

He also finished the season with 520 rushing yards. That was No. 2 amongst SEC quarterbacks behind Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

"I don’t know if you know this, but we have one of the top returning quarterbacks in Power Five with wins in Payton Thorne," Freeze said. "I believe that if we get the right pieces around him and Holden and Hank, I think our quarterback room is going to be fine next year. That is my belief. It’s what drives me to get the right pieces around them."

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze and quarterback Payton Thorne (1) talk on the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Alabama Crimson Tide leads Auburn Tigers 17-14 at halftime.

Thorne finished his career at Michigan State with a 16-10 record as a starter. His best season came in 2021, when he finished with career-best marks in passing yards (3,240) and passing touchdowns (27). He was surrounded with NFL talent that season, throwing to future second-round pick Jayden Reed and projected top pick Keon Coleman, who spent 2023 with Florida State .

Kenneth Walker III, a future NFL running back, flanked Thorne in the backfield. The Spartans won 11 games.

"If you look when he had two NFL receivers, the two kids from Michigan State, the guy threw for 6,700 yards and I think he can do just fine," Freeze said of Thorne. "I haven’t found a (better) guy yet (in the portal). And, No. 1, if you go take one, you're probably going to lose Payton (or) Holden. You better be right.

"I believe in Payton. I believe in Holden. I believe in Hank. I believe in the kid we've got coming (White). If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. But that's my belief. Looking forward to getting better pieces in our offense and him improving. I also would say I don't know in Year 1 of the transfer quarterback world who set the woods on fire. ... Year two, there's a few. And that's my expectation for Payton, or Holden. Whoever wins it."

