Why Aubie the Tiger and Auburn football's coaches are wearing camo vs. Mississippi State

AUBURN — As Auburn football takes on Mississippi State in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Tigers coaches can be seen decked out in camouflage-themed Auburn gear.

Aubie the Tiger, Auburn's mascot, was also sporting camouflage during Tiger Walk. The reason for the attire is due to it being Auburn's military appreciation game, as the Tigers ran onto the field alongside the flags of each military branch.

The Tigers, who have dropped their last four games after beginning the season 3-0, are in search of their first SEC victory against the Bulldogs. Mississippi State, meanwhile, will be looking to make it three straight after it gutted out an ugly 7-3 win over Arkansas on Oct. 21.

Quarterback Payton Thorne got the start for Auburn after Robby Ashford was in that spot last week. He led the Tigers 75 yards down the field for a touchdown on the opening drive versus the Bulldogs.

