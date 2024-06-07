Why do Arsenal want Benjamin Šeško?

Arsenal are reportedly highly interested in signing RB Leipzig‘s 21-year-old Slovenian forward, Benjamin Šeško, as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming season.

With an impressive blend of physicality, technical skill, and a keen eye for goal, Šeško has emerged as a top target for Mikel Arteta‘s side.

Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in Leipzig, eastern Germany on May 11, 2024. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Šeško‘s price tag is well-known, with a €65 million release clause in his contract with RB Leipzig, which runs until 30 June 2028. Despite this hefty price, Arsenal are reportedly willing to invest in the young talent, who they believe could be a key component in their continued development under Arteta.

So, what makes Šeško such an attractive prospect for Arsenal?

A unique talent with immense potential

At 1.95 metres (6’4″) tall, Šeško possesses a rare combination of height, agility, and technical ability, making him a versatile forward. He is renowned for his powerful shooting and clinical finishing, which have seen him score 14 goals in 31 Bundesliga games, two in the Champions League, and two in the DFB-Pokal this season.

Šeško‘s impressive goal-scoring statistics are backed up by data. He boasts one of the best shots-on-target ratios in Europe, with over half of his attempts finding the target. He is also the second-highest scorer per shot and the second-highest scorer of goals exceeding expected goals in the Bundesliga, indicating his ability to find the net from difficult positions.

A perfect fit for Arteta’s Arsenal?

LEIPZIG, GERMANY – APRIL 13: Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena on April 13, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Šeško‘s skillset aligns well with Mikel Arteta‘s tactical approach at Arsenal. His ability to attack spaces, win aerial duels, and link up play with his teammates would make him a valuable asset in the Gunners’ system. Furthermore, his goal-scoring could provide a much-needed boost to Arsenal‘s attack, especially in tight matches where a moment of individual brilliance can make all the difference.

Challenges and considerations

Benjamin Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic attends Arsenal’s game against Manchester United at Old Trafford (Photo via Pro Transfer Agency on Instagram)

Despite his immense potential, Šeško is still a young player with areas to develop. He has experienced some inconsistency in front of goal in the season just gone, with moments of brilliance interspersed with quieter spells. However, his recent form, which saw him score in seven consecutive Bundesliga fixtures, suggests that he is capable of finding his rhythm and maintaining a high level of performance.

Arsenal will also need to fend off competition from other top clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, who are also reportedly interested in Šeško. With the player’s release clause set to expire at the end of June, the Gunners will need to act quickly if they want to secure his signature.

The verdict

While Šeško‘s potential move to Arsenal is still in the early stages of discussion, the young striker’s talent and potential fit within Arteta‘s system make him an exciting prospect for the club. If Arsenal can secure his signature, they could be adding a crucial piece to their puzzle as they strive for continued success in the Premier League and Champions League.