Why Arsenal are unlikely to sign a striker in January despite glaring issues in FA Cup exit

Mo money, many problems: Mikel Arteta must find solutions in his current squad (Action Images via Reuters)

During their trip to Dubai this month for some warm-weather training, shooting drills are likely to be top of the agenda for Arsenal.

It is now three defeats in a row for the Gunners after this loss to Liverpool - the first time they have managed that since April 2022 - and this game followed the pattern of many of those before it.

Arsenal were excellent across much of the pitch, except in Liverpool’s penalty area. Time and time again they wasted chances, and eventually they were made to pay the price.

After missing countless opportunities, Arsenal were - of course - undone by scoring an own goal. They had waited all afternoon to put the ball in the net and, when they did, it was the wrong one.

Jakub Kiwior's unfortunate own goal (Getty Images)

There was a hint of luck about it for Liverpool, the kind Arsenal have been longing for in their search for a goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold swung a free-kick in and, in his attempt to clear it, Jakub Kiwior could only flick it past Aaron Ramsdale.

That goal came with just 10 minutes to go and, in their quest for an equaliser, Arsenal were undone again in the final moments as Luis Diaz finished emphatically into the top corner after a slick counter.

Havertz should not take all the blame ... Saka, usually so consistent, was wasteful here

It was the kind of finish Arsenal had been craving all game and, truth be told, they should have been out of sight in the first half.

In the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who missed this FA Cup tie with a minor knee injury, Mikel Arteta handed Kai Havertz the chance to lead the line.

The German did so to good effect in the Community Shield all the way back in August and there were positives from his display, namely his link-play, but in front of goal he struggled.

Kai Havertz was guilty of missing multiple chances (REUTERS)

The German missed a great headed chance in the first half and it compounded Martin Odegaard hitting the bar, and Reiss Nelson blowing a great opportunity in the first few minutes.

Havertz should by no means take all the blame for this loss as Arsenal’s whole forward line struggled. Even Bukayo Saka, so often a pillar of consistency, was wasteful here.

The struggles only add for the calls that Arsenal need to buy a new striker, but that seems unlikely in the current climate. Arteta must look internally to find the answers. Perhaps, a mid-season break is not the end of the world for Arsenal.