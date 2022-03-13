Why Arnold Ebiketie is moving his way up NFL draft big boards

A year after seeing two defensive stars be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft, Penn State is eagerly awaiting to see if rising defensive star Arnold Ebiketie will be the next first-round defensive player to come through Happy Valley. Ebiketie has long been a prospect to watch in the NFL draft process, as we have documented time and time again. But as we move closer and closer to the 2022 NFL draft, Ebiketie continues to be a prospect receiving first-round consideration from draft scouts.

According to the latest big board from Pro Football Focus, Ebiketie ranks 46th overall in this year’s draft pool. Of course, different teams with different needs may allow for eh possibility that Ebiketie wiggles his way into the first round of the draft, which would be an impressive feat for a player who has had to learn how to excel at the sport and position of defensive end as quickly as he has.

In an interview with PFF, Ebiketie credited his early experience being thrown into a couple of positions to simply figure out the sport to helping him become the dominant defensive end he is today as he moves on to the NFL.

From PFF;

“I just knew as a running back, you just get the ball and run and try not to get tackled,” Ebiketie told PFF this week. “As a safety, I was just out there trying to tackle anybody who had the ball. “It wasn’t until I got to my junior year when I actually started learning the game and trying to figure out all the rules.”

Ebiketie transferred to Penn State from Temple last year, and he quickly fit right in and became an impact player. essentially replacing Odafe Oweh, who also worked his way to becoming a first-round draft pick in 2021, Ebiketie showed up in big moments right from the season-opener against Wisconsin and went on to receive All-Big Ten honors as one of the most productive defensive ends in the Big Ten.

Ebiketie’s knack for getting to the quarterback makes him an intriguing prospect to watch in the draft, and his performance at the combine did nothing to detract from that. When Penn State holds its pro day later this month, Ebiketie will be among the prospects scouts have a very close eye on, and for good reason.

