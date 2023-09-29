Why is Arkansas-Texas A&M played at AT&T Stadium? Explaining the Southwest Classic venue

Arkansas football and Texas A&M have played 79 times since 1903 as Southwest Conference, SEC and nonconference foes.

But since 2009, the Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and Aggies (3-1, 1-0) have played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. On Saturday, the rivalry continues at 11 a.m. at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Why is the Southwest Classic played at AT&T Stadium? Here’s everything you need to know about the location of the 80th meeting between Texas A&M and Arkansas on Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network):

Why do Arkansas and Texas A&M play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas?

The rivalry name “Southwest Classic” was coined in 2009 after the schools agreed to renew their matchup as nonconference opponents when Texas A&M was still a Big 12 member.

AT&T Stadium was a logical choice for a neutral site game as it resides just under a four-hour drive from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and under three hours from College Station.

In the initial press release from Arkansas in 2009, the location also aimed to give the Razorbacks exposure in the recruiting hotbed Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“The series will also allow our university to gain more valuable exposure in the southwest and will boost recruitment of students and student-athletes,” former then-Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long said.

It was also reported that both schools received up to $5 million each season in the initial 10-year contract.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones graduated from Arkansas

Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys’ owner and general manager since 1989, graduated from Arkansas and was a co-captain on the Razorbacks’ 1964 national championship team as an offensive lineman under legendary coach Frank Broyles

Jones’ state-of-the-art stadium was completed in May 2009, and the announcement of the game was made two months prior in March.

The connection made perfect sense as Jones was looking for events to fill the Cowboys’ venue while aiding his alma mater. Jones is a prominent donor to the Razorbacks’ program.

“I would like to thank Jerry Jones and his sons, Stephen and Jerry Jr., for their tireless efforts in putting this all together and allowing Texas A&M to become a small part of the future history of the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium,” then-Texas A&M coach Mike Sherman said in a press release.

Arkansas-Texas A&M football series history, all-time record

Arkansas leads the all-time series with a 42-34-3 record, although the Aggies have won 10 of the past 11 matchups.

