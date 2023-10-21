Why Arkansas football's offense received an 'F' grade against Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football couldn't stop its season-long bleed Saturday, coming back home to Fayetteville and dropping its sixth-straight game.

The Razorbacks scored just one field goal all game and fell to Mississippi State 7-3. A last-ditch Hail Mary fell incomplete with hardly any fans remaining in the stands.

Here are our grades for the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC).

More: Flipping fields and scripts: Three Arkansas football players who have made big strides in 2023

Offense: F

This was the worst offensive performance of a disappointing season. In three SEC games prior to this one, Mississippi State hadn't given up less than 37 points. Arkansas scored three.

Defense: A

The Razorbacks were terrific outside of one first-half drive where Mike Wright and a productive rushing game found the end zone. There's too much pressure on this side of the ball for Arkansas.

Special teams: A

There were zero noticeable blunders in this department. Cam Little and Max Fletcher continue to be two of the more reliable specialists across the country.

Coaching: D

Facing a backup quarterback and a middling defense, the game plan looked vanilla and without belief. Throw in an inexcusable penalty in the third quarter that turned a field goal attempt into a punt, and this was a poor showing for Sam Pittman.

Overall: D

Arkansas will need a miracle to become bowl-eligible this season. The defense is the only pride point for a team in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How did Arkansas football grade in its loss to Mississippi State?