Why Arkansas football's four-game road trip was more difficult than expected

The four-game road trip for Arkansas football is over, with preseason fears coming to fruition.

The Razorbacks went 0-4 against LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama to start its SEC campaign. The only attainable goal remaining for Arkansas is making a bowl game, and even that seems far-fetched after a 2-5 start to the season.

Head coach Sam Pittman said after Saturday's loss to Alabama that he never envisioned his team being 2-5 at this point of the season. The four-game gauntlet turned out to be more difficult than the team could imagine, exposing the Razorbacks' troubles along the line of scrimmage.

"When you're trying to develop kids that haven't played much ball, especially offensively where you're trying to build some confidence in guys who haven't played," Pittman said Monday. "Then you go into a venue like that where really all you're thinking about is can you hear the snap count. You're trying to grow from that and those things. Probably if we had a veteran offensive line, it might have been a better stretch for us."

Penalties and sacks became a common theme for the Razorbacks over the past four weeks. Arkansas combined for 21 penalties in losses to LSU and Ole Miss, and the Razorbacks gave up 20 sacks across their four SEC losses.

Three new tackles — Patrick Kutas, Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel — haven't consistently held up in pass protection. Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer were the two returning starters that were supposed to be the foundational points for this unit, but both experienced linemen have struggled working alongside new starters.

Across the country, only one other team will play four-straight games away from its home stadium in 2023. Air Force begins that stretch this week against Navy, and the Falcons will finish their road trip Nov. 11 at Hawaii. In-between, Air Force will play a home game against Army at the Denver Broncos' Mile High Stadium, which is an hour drive from the Falcons' campus.

Arkansas' four-game road trip also featured a neutral-site home game when the Razorbacks faced Texas A&M in Dallas. It marked the only SEC game Arkansas has played this season against an unranked team.

So even with all of the doom and gloom around the program, there is some optimism that Arkansas can get things right at home, and that challenge begins this week against Mississippi State. The last time the Razorbacks played a game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, they lost 34-31 to BYU.

"That's a hard stretch, and I wish we could have made a dent in the win column on that. But I do think our team is better than we were when we last played at home," Pittman said.

Now, Arkansas must prove the first four losses in the SEC were a product of playing elite competition. Players and coaches are excited to play in front of their home fans and not have to worry about simple things such as pre-snap communication.

And despite how poor the Razorbacks have been in 2023, they still can win out at home and make a bowl game. That would require wins over Mississippi State, Auburn, FIU and Missouri.

If Arkansas is a good football team, like Coach Pittman has said continuously since fall camp opened, then that type of resurgence should be an expectation.

