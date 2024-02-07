Why Arkansas football's 2024 recruiting class emulates struggles of 2023 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two National Signing Days have come and gone for the Arkansas football program, and the 2024 recruiting class exudes a similar climate to the most recent regular season.

There were a few bright spots for the Razorbacks in 2023. Arkansas gave its program a jolt with a road win over Florida, and head coach Sam Pittman discovered potentially future stars in freshmen Luke Hasz, Jaylon Braxton and Isaiah Augustave. Work in the transfer portal turned into fruition on the field through the likes of Andrew Armstrong, Trajan Jeffcoat and Lorando Johnson.

But the incremental good was never enough to overshadow the defeats that ruptured a season that began with so much optimism, and it's the recruiting losses that will define the Razorbacks' 2024 class.

In early fall, there was hope that Arkansas would land its best-ever class. Recruiting wins like Selman Bridges and KJ Jackson were foundational pieces. In-state commits Courtney Crutchfield, Charleston Collins and Braylen Russell were meant to be starting blocks toward a historic signing day.

Instead, Arkansas limped to the finish line. Arkansas had the No. 20 class in the country when it began the season against Western Carolina in Little Rock. As of Wednesday morning, 247sports ranked the Razorbacks 2024 class 30th in the nation and second-to-last in the SEC, only ahead of Vanderbilt.

What happened? In a two-month span leading up to December's Signing Day, Arkansas lost three meaningful commitments in wide receiver Crutchfield, running back Jadan Baugh and offensive lineman Kai Greer.

More: Arkansas football recruiting class: Meet the Razorbacks' 2024 incoming class

More: Southside's Kobe Branham set to live out dream, sign with Arkansas football

Just last week, the losses worsened, with Arkansas releasing four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman from his National Letter of Intent. Bethel-Roman's departure was only possible due to wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton's move to Wisconsin.

According to the 247sports Class Calculator, if all four of those recruits had stuck with Arkansas, Pittman would have reeled in a top-20 class ahead of SEC rivals Ole Miss, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers poses with the Battle Line Trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 48-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Crutchfield was the biggest blow, and perhaps the biggest link between recruiting struggles and the 2023 regular season.

Arkansas struggled mightily in the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this past season. The Hogs only win in its home stadium came against Kent State, with losses to Auburn and Missouri coming by a combined 72 points.

Those same schools — Auburn and Missouri — came into the Natural State and won meaningful recruiting battles this cycle. Missouri won the race for Crutchfield, linebacker Brian Huff and athlete Austyn Dendy. Auburn landed the state's top quarterback in Walker White out of Little Rock Christian Academy. Arkansas only signed four of the state's top-10 recruits.

Pittman bemoaned the rumors surrounding his job status this season, saying it was having a negative effect on the Hogs' recruiting efforts. Only Crutchfield backed off his pledge prior to Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek's endorsement for another season.

There's already a ton of pressure on 2024. ESPN listed Pittman as one of just three coaches who will begin the season already on the hot seat.

For his own sake, and the future of the program, the Hogs desperately need more home victories both on the field and in recruiting.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football's recruiting class emulates struggles of 2023 season