Why Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is considering Kenny Guiton as full-tine offensive coordinator

The Arkansas football offense put forth its best performance of the season in Saturday's 39-36 overtime victory over Florida. The Razorbacks posted a season-high 481 yards and scored more than 30 points for the first time since a Sept. 24 loss to LSU.

Kenny Guiton's debut as offensive coordinator could not have gone any better, and on Monday, Pittman said Guiton will be considered for the full-time position after firing Dan Enos two weeks ago.

"I really don't know how I could not look at him after that performance," Pittman said. "I have spoken with him about that a little bit as well."

The biggest positive in Guiton's scheme was his ability to maximize Arkansas' best two players: KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders.

Both players looked closer to their 2022 versions against the Gators. Jefferson had 347 total yards and put the Razorbacks on his back in the closing moments. Sanders had by far his best game of the season, finishing with 103 rushing yards.

How did Guiton orchestrate this type of breakthrough? The offense didn't receive an overhaul when Guiton replaced Enos. The playbook was instead cut by 30% with the hopes of highlighting things the Razorbacks do well, rather than trying to fix things they do poorly.

Still, there was one significant change. Arkansas ran more tempo Saturday than in any other game. The high-speed offense was especially evident during meaningful drives in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Pittman said he believes that kind of pace benefits one position group more than others.

"I think it benefits the offensive line. I think that’s the biggest key," Pittman said. "People aren’t necessarily getting their cleats in the ground and checking to where your (running) back is and all this kind of stuff because they don’t have as much time."

Florida Gators safety Jordan Castell (14) and Florida Gators safety Miguel Mitchell (10) attempt to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the second half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

After a tough start Saturday, the offensive line showed noticeable improvement in the second half. Arkansas gave up five sacks through the first 35 minutes, but Florida never got to Jefferson in the backfield through the remainder of the game.

And on top of the tempo, Guiton has brought a renewed energy to the offense and to the entire program. Celebrations took social media by storm in the aftermath of the win, and he's brought a renewed confidence to his two best players.

"He’s got a lot of swag about him. He’s got a lot of confidence. Not overbearing now, but he’s got a lot of confidence. The kids can feel it, kids have a lot of confidence in him," Pittman said.

"I’m so happy for Kenny and the program and the state and everybody else. It was a big win for us."

If one win turns into a strong close to the season with the offense continuing to click, it will be hard for Pittman to go in any other direction other than Guiton for the full-time offensive coordinator.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Why Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is considering Kenny Guiton as full-time OC