Why Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman deleted a social media account

Arkansas football fans noticed an interesting change on social media Wednesday.

Coming out of the Razorbacks loss to BYU in Week 3, there was no more '@CoachSamPittman' on 'X,' the website and app formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday, Pittman was asked about deleting the social media account, and the Arkansas coach noted the obvious reasons for the change in a mini-rant against the negativity he and his players can experience on any given scroll.

"I'll be honest with you, I just got sick of it," Pittman said. "The only reason I had it in the first place is for recruiting. I’m told it would do well for the university if I bring it back. I do not believe that you can hide behind a phone and address people as personally as what people do. I don’t think it’s fair. I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s right for the kids."

Pittman eventually said he would be 'X' account will eventually come back at the encouragement of an Arkansas communications staff member back because of the positive impact on recruiting.

But it's clear from his Monday press conference that Pittman is reluctant about the revival. The Arkansas head coach said he had to be a counselor for punter Max Fletcher and some offensive linemen coming out of the Razorbacks loss to BYU in Week 3. Fletcher had a pair of shanks against the Cougars, while the offensive line struggled against the BYU pass rush.

Personally, Pittman admits he saw all the negative attacks on his coaching, but it's everything outside of football that let to his 'X' account deletion.

"Everybody knows I’m fat. Everybody knows I’ve got a big chest," Pittman said. "To do that, who does that make feel better? It’s not right. And people say well, you make a lot of money. That doesn’t have anything to do with people bashing me personally. You can talk about my coaching all you want and this, that and another. But going and attacking me, and guys on the team, it’s not right. I’ll never feel like it’s right."

Mental health has been a hot topic in college football this year with some high-profile transfers — specifically North Carolina's Tez Walker — citing mental health as a factor in their decisions to switch schools and their hopes for immediate eligibility.

Walker was denied, and Pittman says mental health is one of the bigger challenges in college football. He said multiple Arkansas players are speaking with counselors this season to better their mental health.

No new updates on Rocket Sanders

Arkansas continues to wait on the return of star running back Rocket Sanders, and Pittman said Monday that his status for this week's game against Texas A&M was still undecided.

Pittman did say that Sanders would do as much as he possibly can at practice Monday.

