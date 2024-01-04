Why Arkansas basketball has high hopes for Davonte Davis, Trevon Brazile in SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis and Trevon Brazile entered the season as the headliners of an Arkansas basketball team carrying lofty expectations. In a program filled with new faces, Davis and Brazile were returnees and consensus preseason All-SEC selections.

But just like the entire Razorbacks' roster, Davis and Brazile had their fair share of ups and downs through the non-conference slate. Neither player found consistent offensive production. Davis struggled to lock down his exact role, while Brazile worked his way back from last year's ACL tear before sustaining a sprained ankle in early December.

With the calendar turning and the Hogs hosting Auburn this Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN2) in their SEC opener, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman believes both players are about to find their groove.

"We have some guys as well that hopefully can shed some light to our new guys about the importance. How every (SEC) game is tight. How every game is a hard-fought contest," Musselman said about his returnees.

Both Davis and Brazile had their best games in a long time during Saturday's 106-90 victory over UNC Wilmington. Davis scored 14 points and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to go along with six assists and six rebounds.

Davis shot 43% from three in the SEC last season, but he's at 28.6% this year. Musselman thinks his senior guard is about to turn the tide thanks to the arrival of point guard Keyon Menifield Jr.

The Washington transfer scored 32 points against the Seahawks and has taken over as the Razorbacks' starting point guard. That ascension has given Davis a little less stress on offense, allowing the Jacksonville native to spend more time as a spot-up shooter.

"Last year, look at Devo's 3-point shooting. He shot the ball as well as any guard, really as well as any player, in our league," Musselman said. "I certainly feel like he worked on that in the offseason, and he's now getting a little bit different look maybe than he was during those first few segments when he was playing some point."

Brazile has also benefitted from Menifield, and the explosive big-man caught two alley-oop passes for thunderous dunks in the most recent victory. Brazile scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds against UNCW, which marked his first double-figure scoring game since the ankle injury against Furman on Dec. 4.

Brazile, who is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, can be lethal as a 3-point shooter and crashing the offensive glass. Still, Musselman wants more from the Hogs' top NBA prospect.

"He needs to be a guy that beats people off the dribble because he’s got a good, quick first step. He’s got a long first step. People underestimate how long that first step of TB’s can be," Musselman said.

Musselman doesn't want Brazile to lose his thirst for 3-pointers, but he is demanding a more aggressive version of the 6-foot-10 forward. When strong closeouts come, Brazile must be able to attack his defenders off-the-bounce and finish in the paint.

The Hogs have confidence both Davis and Brazile are slowly turning the corner, and that could be the perfect recipe for sustained success during the upcoming SEC schedule.

