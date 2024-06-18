Why Argentina Copa America Starlet Presents Tactical Dilemma For Inter Milan

Young attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni creates something of a tactical dilemma for Inter Milan moving forward.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, note that there are questions surrounding how the 19-year-old would fit into Simone Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 system.

Carboni is likely to be part of Inter’s preseason preparations after he returns from the Copa America with Argentina.

The teenage attacking midfielder has already trained under Nerazzurri coach Inzaghi.

However, this summer will be the first time that the coach works with Carboni as a fully-fledged senior player, after the big steps forward that he took on loan at Monza last season.

Therefore, Inzaghi can get a real sense of how Carboni fits into his tactical system.

And in the view of the Gazzetta, here is where some problems could emerge.

Valentin Carboni Presents Tactical Dilemma For Inzaghi’s Inter Milan

In the view of the Gazzetta, Carboni has shown over the last twelve months that he functions best as either an attacking right-winger or an attacking midfielder.

Neither of these are really roles that exist in Inzaghi’s system.

The coach has a clearly-defined idea of how he wants his team to play. There are two strikers, three midfielders, two wingbacks, and three central defenders.

The midfielders and wingbacks are expected to be versatile and contribute heavily on both sides of the ball. Therefore, Carboni is unlikely to play in those areas of the pitch.

Rather, the Argentine could try playing in the front two.

Inzaghi has shown a fair bit of versatility in the kinds of profiles he uses in the strike duo, at both Lazio and Inter.

Therefore, it is there that Carboni would be likeliest to feature.

Nevertheless, there would be the sense that this position would not get the best out of the young attacking midfielder’s qualities.

Therefore, Inter may well decide to sell Carboni this summer.