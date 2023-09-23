Why aren't Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson calling Alabama-Ole Miss game on CBS?

Fans tuning into Alabama vs. Ole Miss on CBS may hear some unfamiliar voices in the booth.

CBS' lead crew — Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler and Jenny Dell — usually call the SEC Game of the Week in the 2:30 p.m. window for CBS. But their team took the trip to Happy Valley for No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 22 Iowa instead.

Danielson and Nessler have called games together for CBS since 2017 but, with the new Big Ten media rights deal, have begun calling Big Ten games. They started in 2023 by calling the Ohio State vs. Indiana in Week 1.

This is CBS' final year carrying SEC football games before the conference's new media rights package begins in 2024. So, who's calling No. 12 Alabama (2-1) vs. No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0)? Here's all you need to know:

Who are CBS' broadcasters for Alabama vs. Ole Miss?

Tom McCarthy, Jason McCourty and Ross Tucker are calling the game in the booth. Tiff Blackmon is reporting from the sideline. McCarthy is primarily the TV play-by-play broadcaster for MLB's Philadelphia Phillies, and also contributes to CBS' coverage NFL, NBA and college football broadcasts.

McCourty is a Super Bowl champion who played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins during his 13 years in the NFL. He started his broadcast career in 2022 after retiring from professional football.

Tucker is a former NFL player who played for the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots during his seven-year professional career. Tucker started working for CBS as an analyst for NFL and college football games in 2018.

Tiff Blackmon was a sideline reporter with ESPN prior to starting with CBS for the 2023 season. Blackmon works both NFL and college football games with the network.

When does the 'SEC on CBS' TV deal end?

This is the final year of the SEC's deal with CBS. Starting next year, all SEC home games will belong to the ESPN/ABC family of networks, with marquee games on ESPN and ABC and others on the SEC Network.

The Big Ten will take the place of the SEC for CBS, which will begin broadcasting multiple games each week in its 2:30 p.m. slot starting next year.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why aren't Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson calling Alabama-Ole Miss game?