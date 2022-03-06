Why Arch Manning, Isidore Newman are more successful in basketball than football

There are few names more synonymous with football in Louisiana than Manning.

First, there was Archie Manning, the star Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints quarterback. Then there were his sons, Peyton and Eli, who both attended Isidore Newman and went on to be two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. And now there is Arch, the Class of 2023 No. 1 recruit in the nation who, like his father Cooper and uncles before him, now attends Newman.

The Manning lineage at Newman, a small private school in New Orleans, would suggest it is more than just a football school, but a football powerhouse.

Or is it?

Isidore Newman won the Division III boys basketball state championship on Saturday at the Cajundome in Lafayette over Lafayette Christian, 56-47. The victory gave Newman its 10th state title in boys basketball, 10 more than its football program has accumulated.

"This was our time and I think we're not going to give it up for a long time," Isidore Newman coach Randy Livingston said.

Newman's first state title came in boys basketball in 1955. But despite its history of basketball prowess, it took years for it to come back to the forefront.

The Greenies won three straight state titles from 1991-93 — Peyton and Cooper were on the first title team — but hadn't won it again until Saturday. Last season, they came close to breaking the drought, falling in the state title game to Dunham by four points.

"I thought the experience last year really helped the group as a whole," Livingston said.

But the Greenies won it this year with a roster Livingston believes is the best in program history. Sophomore shot-blocker Todd Jones, junior guard Chris Lockett Jr. — a four-star recruit with an offer from Kansas — and junior guard Canin Jefferson, the winner of the Most Outstanding Player of the Game award in the state title game, were excellent this season and are all expected to return.

Behind that trio, the Greenies have plenty of depth. Manning, regardless of his dominance on the football field, comes off the bench. His tight end, Will Randle, who has offers from LSU and Texas to play football, is a rotational player.

And the team has plenty of size, as the two football stars are nowhere near being the tallest players despite both being 6-foot-4.

"I felt like we were the best team in (New Orleans)," Livingston said. "I know Carver was great. I know Eleanor McMain is great. I know Edna Karr is great. But we went toe-to-toe with a lot of good teams, regardless of the class and regardless of the division."

It's not like Newman hasn't come close to winning it all in football.

Peyton and the Greenies had the ball on the final game-winning drive in the 1991 state semifinals. Arch has also made the state semifinals the last two seasons, even though Newman got dispatched by Lafayette Christian, 49-7, this past fall.

Winning a state title in football is a unique challenge, even when the program has had eventual Hall of Famers and the top prospect in the nation playing for it.

"When it comes to football, I think without question, especially on our level, it's the hardest pinnacle," Isidore Newman football coach Nelson Stewart told The Advertiser in November. "A state championship in football is unlike anything else. I mean, it can't just be one person. I think we see so many sports where it's one or two guys who can really influence an entire team. You look at a pitcher, one or two (players) in basketball or a goalie.

"But football is a whole unique entity. It requires just requires so much."

Livingston, who was the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 1992 and was on those state championship-winning Newman teams in the early '90s, lives and breathes Greenies basketball. He acknowledges that Louisiana is a football state, but knows that basketball has a place in the state and an important one at Newman.

With Lockett Jr., Jefferson, Jones and Manning, he expects a dynasty of championship of success for ... Newman basketball.

"My goal is to win six, seven, eight championships at Newman," Livingston said. "That's just how I think."

