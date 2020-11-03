Why is Antonio Brown staying at Tom Brady's house again? Bucs QB explains

What's with AB staying at TB12's house (again)? Brady explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Where Tom Brady goes, Antonio Brown will follow. Literally.

The mercurial wide receiver not only signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week to reunite with Brady but also moved in with the 43-year-old quarterback at his Tampa-area home, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

"He has actually been staying at Tom Brady's house, and Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well, lining him up for people to help him, including people like Tony Robbins," Glazer reported Sunday.

Brown also holed up at Brady's Brookline, Mass., residence after signing with the New England Patriots last fall. So, what's with the 32-year-old receiver -- who most likely isn't strapped for cash -- crashing at Brady's various mansions?

Westwood One's Jim Gray asked Brady about his new roommate Monday during an interview that aired before Bucs-Giants.

"Antonio is a good friend of mine and again, we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years," Brady told Gray. "He’s just getting settled and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around.

"We’re getting to work and he likes to be integrated into what we’re doing. (It's) a big transition for him moving across the state really not knowing anyone.

"Again, just trying to be a great teammate and help someone out who is a friend of mine."

Brown already has burned bridges in Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England and just finished serving an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

But Brown's numerous transgressions haven't stopped Brady from taking a keen interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler and devoting ample resources to ensure his new wide receiver gets acclimated in Tampa Bay.

Brown is eligible to return from his suspension in Week 9, so we'll find out soon if he'll reward Brady's continued faith.