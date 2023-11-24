Why Anthony Robinson is one of Missouri basketball's most important players | Kwiecinski

Nov 22, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (14) shoots against South Carolina State Bulldogs forward Caleb McCarty (4) and guard Omar Croskey (0) during the second half at Mizzou Arena.

Anthony Robinson has already had a good game. He did so against Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

On the day before Thanksgiving, he did something I expected Sean East or Nick Honor to do. Robinson reanimated Missouri basketball.

And for his next trick...? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out.

Robinson is the kind of player who is showing he's not only the future of Missouri basketball's leadership but that he's also an immediate impact player because he can do it all.

In a season where MU has shown a clear need for players who can provide a spark, Robinson has become that to be one of Missouri's most important players.

"I see guys fill every category in the stat sheet," Gates said. "These guy's futures are going to be determined based on what happens in between the dash."

There aren't many ways to sugarcoat it, so I won't.

Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Chris Kwiecinski

Missouri was playing bad, bad basketball against South Carolina State. It's the same South Carolina State team that is ranked 347 of 362 teams in the KenPom rankings.

This should have been a breeze for a Missouri team that is just more talented. It wasn't. Missouri was down 29-13 at one point. That cannot happen, especially at home.

It's not hyperbole to say Missouri looked like it was No. 348 overall in the KenPom rankings. There was no offensive plan; the Tigers just held onto the ball before turning it over or chucking a hurried shot to beat the shot clock.

"We didn't play the first 10 minutes," Gates said. "I'm not happy at all."

I give all credit to the coaches for fighting through that deficit and trusting players to make plays. Honor made three 3-pointers from the far corner as Connor Vanover held down the defensive paint

In the second half, Missouri just didn't pull away. That is until Robinson checked in at the 16:38 mark. At that specific moment, the Tigers were up 39-37.

When he checked out of the game at the 9:25 mark of the second half, Missouri was ahead comfortably 61-44. Most of that was thanks to Robinson.

The freshman from Tallahassee finished with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. He was clearly the best player on the floor, which is impressive for the freshman who's behind two fifth-year point guards in Honor and East.

There were very few negative plays for Robinson. The main blemishes were his three fouls, but you can live with three fouls when you have a team as deep as Missouri that has a guard rotation like the Tigers do. Gates kept Robinson in with his three fouls so he could learn not to foul.

Robinson was a hair too tall on an alley-oop pass to Jordan Butler. Robinson was the one who corralled the loose ball and found Tamar Bates for an open three.

Those missteps felt like faux pas when watching Robinson drive the length of the court and rise up to throw down a two-handed dunk in transition with a defender closing in on him. That kind of dunk is something I remember from D'Moi Hodge last year, the kind of "I'm going up just try and stop me" move to the rim that Missouri sorely needs.

“I just come in and bring that spark every day,” Robinson said. “Just coming in with energy, just focusing on the little things and everything will come. So, just being out there and just trying to be everywhere on the court.”

It was infectious, too.

East got into the passing lanes and swiped a steal that turned into an alley oop to Noah Carter. It was a kind of resurrection in its own sense.

To have it come from a freshman is an incredible testament to Robinson's potential. Butler has displayed his learning curve in his minutes this year, and Trent Pierce, who didn't see the floor Wednesday, was a catalyst in the comeback win over Minnesota.

Nov 22, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (14) drives against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Mitchel Taylor (12) during the second half at Mizzou Arena.

But Robinson has been the best of them all.

I never expected him to be the best player on the floor at any point this season. Knowing players like Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill and Noah Carter are on this roster, I expected to see a healthy amount of them making plays like Robinson has.

That's nothing against Grill, Bates and Honor. That's a compliment to Robinson's play just a handful of games into his college career.

Gates has still talked about Missouri as a program that's in its infant stages, even after he took the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The biggest part of MU's growth has to be finding that core of players that will be the future for Missouri.

Robinson is showing he will be a key part of that future while also being a part of the immediate future. That's no surprise to Gates considering Robinson's athletic upbringing.

"Whenever you’re coached by a Heisman Trophy winner, New York Knick, and a Major League Baseball player who got drafted, I guess just showing up to practice every day you can learn something,” Gates said.

That upbringing is one of Missouri's best players so far through the start of a season that has brought more questions than answers.

Robinson's play is mature ahead of his years.

That's a boon for a Missouri team that's needed a player who can provide them a spark this season. Just imagine what it means for Robinson's future.

"When you train and prepare a young man for life, the game will come easier," Gates said.

