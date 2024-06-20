[Getty Images]

BBC Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor spoke on the Albion Unlimited podcast about Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with a move to Brighton and other Premier League sides this summer.

He said: "I think Brighton are setting out their stall with Summerville - the strategy seems to be showing their interest and there's probably a figure they are willing to pay. It may be too rich for them. If it's a no, they'll move on to the next target.

"He certainly seems to be the hot topic at the moment and I think he would fit into the side, he's flexible and plays different positions. There is going to be interest in some of Albion's wide players, so he would be the cover for that.

"He would match the price that they spent for Joao Pedro. If he has any kind of the impact that he's had, it would be seen as good value for money."

Former Brighton player Warren Aspinall added: "I saw glimpses of him last season in the Championship, but it's completely different to the Premier League. He scored four goals [in the Premier League], it's not a great return for an attacking wide player. I wouldn't play £30m for him, that's for sure. Around the £20m mark maybe.

"Why do we need another wide player? I'm happy with what we've got going forward in the wide area."

Listen to the full episode of Albion Unlimited here