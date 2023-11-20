Why another Egg Bowl win could cement Will Rogers' legacy with Mississippi State football

STARKVILLE — Seven months ago, with eye black left over from the spring game still visible on his face, Will Rogers set a tone for what seniors like himself wanted to do this season for Mississippi State football.

With a new coaching staff in place, led by Zach Arnett, there were doubts about what the Bulldogs could accomplish even though they were coming off a nine-win season. But the veterans who helped the program grow under the late Mike Leach had the motivation.

“It’s kind of, for a lot of us, the last ride,” Rogers said. “We’ve been playing together for four years. We’ve played a lot of ball together. We’ve won some games for this university.”

On Saturday, with that pesky eye black lingering after a 41-20 win against Southern Miss, Rogers found himself in the same seat talking to reporters at Davis Wade Stadium. But plenty had changed since that mid-April meeting.

Mississippi State has lost more games than it has won. Rogers was sidelined for four conference games with a left shoulder injury. Arnett is no longer there after being fired on Nov. 13.

However, a chance to go out on a high note remains. Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) is set to play what could be its final game of the season. It is an underdog against rival Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2), which is coming to Starkville on Thursday for the Egg Bowl, but that’s a role the Bulldogs claim to be comfortable with.

“I’m extremely thankful that we have a lot of veteran guys and a lot of seniors that have been here for four-plus years,” Rogers said. “I think if you had a young team, the young team might think about quitting and giving in. But there’s not any of that with these guys.”

The return of QB1 to the lineup may be a reason for that belief.

HOT BOARD: 10 candidates to be Mississippi State football's next coach

How Will Rogers worked back from injury

Mississippi State was without Rogers for four games, but he was still present. He was active in practice, traveled with the team and walked out with the captains for the coin toss. He wasn’t cleared to play, but he didn’t view himself as useless in that time.

“I wanted to be part of the team,” Rogers said.

He didn’t want to discuss the specifics of his injury, but called it a rare one. He says if he were cleared to play, he would’ve returned sooner, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Rogers watched as MSU fell to 4-6, needing to win out in his return to keep a 13-year bowl streak alive.

“Starting in 10th grade, I haven’t missed a practice or a game since then,” he said. “It was different for me, man. It was extremely different. It was a little bit frustrating just being on the sideline knowing that I can’t do anything. We’re having offensive struggles, and I can’t do anything.”

Could Egg Bowl be Will Rogers’ last game at MSU?

Rogers has been criticized as much as any Bulldogs player during his tenure. Despite ranking third among SEC quarterbacks in career passing yards, he earned the label of a system quarterback for the numbers he put up in Leach’s Air Raid. Amid early season struggles, chants came from MSU’s student section wanting backup Mike Wright to play.

With Rogers sidelined, it became evident who the best quarterback on the roster is. The former Ole Miss fan now has a chance to cement his legacy with a second straight Egg Bowl win.

Few quarterbacks have dealt with the circumstances Rogers has faced. In 2020, he arrived at Mississippi State as Leach and his staff looked to implement a new system amid restrictions in place due to COVID-19. By November, he was the fourth freshman quarterback at MSU to make his first start against an SEC foe.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Why Greg Knox is right interim coach to lead Mississippi State football into Egg Bowl

Last year, Rogers helped Mississippi State snap a two-year skid in the Egg Bowl with a 24-22 win in Oxford. Less than a month later, his coach — one famous for the relationship he builds with his quarterbacks — died.

This season, Rogers’ streak of 38 straight starts ended. Last week, Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox replaced Arnett, becoming the team's third coach in less than a year.

“It’s been a lot of adversity, but it’s taught us a lot about each other — a lot about myself, honestly, too — and a lot about Mississippi State,” Rogers said. “Willing just to keep going no matter the situation. Stay positive and come to work every day. It hasn’t always been pretty. It hasn’t always been fun. But keep showing up, and good things will happen.”

As he stood up after dissecting the win Saturday, Rogers fielded one final question. Amid his talk about Thursday potentially being the final game for some of the veterans, he had never spoken about his situation specifically.

Will Thursday be his final game at Mississippi State?

“I’ve been trying to get healthy, man,” Rogers said, laughing.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Legacy game awaits Mississippi State football, Will Rogers in Egg Bowl