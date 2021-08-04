Why Anna Cockrell Was Disqualified From Women's 400m Hurdles Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the women’s 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.

While Cockrell didn’t appear to make any violations during the race the announcers didn’t explain why she was disqualified leading many to wonder what exactly happened.

It was revealed that Cockrell committed a violation by running into the wrong lane. The violation was confirmed by NBC after the live broadcast of the event had finished.

Sydney McLaughlin won the gold medal with a world record time of 51.46 seconds.

2016 Rio Champion Dalilah Muhammad finished just .02 seconds behind McLaughlin to win the silver medal.

Cockrell, a native of Charlotte, N.C. qualified for the final posting a 54.17 second time in the 400m hurdles semifinal Monday. She came in second behind Femke Bol, who went on to win the bronze medal in the final.