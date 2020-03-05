Why Andrew Wiggins passing to Steph Curry excites Warriors' Steve Kerr

The Warriors currently look much different than Steph Curry is used to.

Golden State turned over most of its roster after parting ways with Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and a host of others after losing to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry played the first four games of the season alongside the new-look Warriors before breaking his left hand on Oct. 30, and they have an even newer look now ahead of his return to the lineup Thursday at Chase Center.

Glenn Robinson III, D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, Omari Spellman and Willie Cauley-Stein are gone, while Draymond Green and Ky Bowman are injured. Green is questionable for Thursday against the Raptors, and that leaves Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee -- Curry's brother-in-law -- as the only Warriors who saw the court alongside Curry on Oct. 30 who will play when he comes back.

The biggest new name is trade-deadline acquisition Andrew Wiggins, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr is intrigued to see the 2014 draft's No. 1 pick play with Curry.

"Well, I think what we've already seen is what a good passer Andrew is," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" on Wednesday. "He had 10 assists [against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday] and, particularly when he gets a head of steam downhill on those high screens and drives down the lane, he's so tall he sees over the top of the defense. So he's been picking teams apart, and when you think about having Steph Curry on the other end of those passes, it's pretty exciting.

"I think that's what we're looking for is just the connection between the two of them. You have to play with a guy to understand where he's going to be, what his comfort zone is and it usually takes a little bit of time, so I think that process will be important."

Wiggins is averaging a career-high 3.7 assists per game, which is over an assist per game better than the career-high he established last season. Since his trade to the Warriors last month, Wiggins is averaging 4.1 assists per 36 minutes. That would also be a career-best mark if sustained over the course of a full season.

The 25-year-old has taken on more playmaking responsibilities while Green has recently dealt with a knee injury, and Wiggins will have to adjust to a new normal when Green returns to the lineup, too. Kerr said Curry and Green will need to do the same over the last 20 games and when injured star Klay Thompson returns next season, but the healthy trio will get "a head start on all that down the stretch."

"We've played a pretty unique style here over the years," Kerr explained, "and I don't think we're going to play the exact same way next year that we've played over the last five, just given the changes in personnel. So, everybody's gonna have to adapt and those three guys, along with Klay, they'll be the core of the team. They all have to learn to play together and with each other and complement one another, and as a coaching staff, we have to put them in the best positions to do that."

They'll get their first crack Thursday, in the defending NBA champions' first visit to the Warriors' new arena. Golden State will look much different than Toronto remembers, too.

