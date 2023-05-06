Why Andrew Voorhees is a solid fit for the Ravens in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft to select USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.

At USC, Vorhees was the highest-graded offensive lineman in the Pac-12 for the past two seasons. He was a big part of USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy run. His stellar play earned him an All-America distinction and multiple Pac-12 honors.

Vorhees won the 2022 Morris Trophy, given to the most outstanding offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12, voted on by the players. He started 48 games for the Trojans during his career and was named First-Team All-America by the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus.

Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during his NFL combine workout in February and is expected to miss the 2023 season. However, the Ravens expect him to make a full recovery and are intrigued by his potential when he returns to action in 2024.

“We are getting a tough and physical competitor,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said in a team statement. “[He’s] polished and experienced, [and] we have every expectation that he will be playing winning football for us in 2024. This is a move that really solidified our line for the coming years.”

Vorhees is a perfect fit for the Ravens with his versatility and experience at each position on the offensive line. He’s a true asset in the run game and will help Lamar Jackson and the Ravens improve their pass protection.

Vorhees is a well-anchored pass protector who will eat up power rushes with good core strength and successfully drop to provide depth to the pocket for his quarterback.

Size (NFL Combine):

Height: 6′ 6”

Weight: 310 lbs

Arm Length: 32 1/8”

Hand Size: 10”

Athletic Testing (NFL Combine):

40-yard Dash: TBD

Vertical Jump: 29”

Broad Jump: 8′ 9”

Short-Shuttle: TBD

Three-Cone: TBD

Bench Reps: 38 reps

Ideal Role: Starting left guard

