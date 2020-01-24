Why Andre Iguodala thinks Steph Curry shouldn't play again this season

The plan is for the Warriors to provide an update on Steph Curry's status at some point in early February.

And the expectation is that the two-time NBA MVP will return to game action at some point this season.

Does Andre Iguodala think Curry should return to the court? When answering that question Friday morning on ESPN's "First Take," the 2015 NBA Finals MVP began with a joke.

"Selfish reasons -- no. He hurt the left hand, you can't play golf with the left hand if it's hurt."

Iguodala then provided what we think is his actual opinion on the matter.

"I think he needs to get a real break, in terms of being able to relax," the soon-to-be 36-year-old explained. "That long run -- mental reasons.

"I think it's good for him mentally to be able to step away, be able to get a nice breather. He's gonna come back on a wrath next year."

Going to five straight NBA Finals definitely took a toll on Curry, his teammates and the entire franchise. This "gap year" truly could end up being a good thing in the long run.

But the three-time NBA champion is dying to get back on the court, and it would be pretty surprising if he remains sidelined until next season -- despite the fact the Dubs have the worst record in the NBA and their draft lottery odds are at stake.

As for Iguodala's status -- he is still waiting on the Memphis Grizzlies to strike a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline. If no deal comes to fruition, you can assume the two sides would agree on a buyout and Iguodala would be free to sign with any team other than Golden State.

Andre Iguodala on not playing this season so far: "It's been a blessing in disguise ... I think it's added some years to my career." pic.twitter.com/THIQJiXTig — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 24, 2020

But don't worry Warriors fans -- a reunion seems inevitable this summer.

