Why is Amorim a good fit for Liverpool?

On BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, New York Times chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith offered a brief history of Ruben Amorim's career and explained why the Sporting Lisbon manager is one of the favourites to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

"He plays expansive and aggressive football," said Smith.

"He looks like he might repeat a second consecutive title, which is what is grabbing people's attention because Sporting are probably considered the third 'best' team in Portugal."

